Former Inspiral Carpets man Hingley to headline Black Prince this weekend

Former Inspiral Carpets singer Tom Hingley is headlining The Black Prince this weekend.

Hingley’s signature sound featured on the Manchester band’s four first albums, helping catapult the band to stardom in the early 1990s.

The singer songwriter’s debut solo album Keep Britain Untidy was released in 2000, with his latest album Hymns For The Hungry released in 2020.

Live, Hingley plays an eclectic mix of folk, soul, gospel and blues as well as renditions of Inspiral classics.

Joining Hingley will be Steve Pilgrim and Chris Watson.

Pilgrim is an acclaimed drummer and singer-songwriter.

Well-known as a musician with Paul Weller, he has also shared the stage with the likes of Noel Gallagher and Roger Daltry and has written and recorded four studio albums.

Moons member Chris Watson will be showcasing forthcoming solo material.

All will be joined by the Shindig DJs playing before, between and after each set.