John Bramwell is playing a solo gig at The Black Prince.

​Former I Am Kloot frontman John Bramwell is playing a solo headline gig at The Black Prince next weekend as part of a 13-date UK tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Bramwell released his acclaimed solo album The Light Fantastic earlier this year.

Between 1999 and 2014, Bramwell fronted the Manchester based alternative rock band – releasing six albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their 2010 record Sky At Night was nominated for a Mercury Prize and the band toured across the UK and Europe.

Now as a solo artist, Bramwell is travelling a different path, with The Light Fantastic weaving strings and four-part harmonies into beautifully crafted and observed songs about life, humanity and the universe.

Since the split of his former band, Bramwell has played hundreds of solo shows across the UK and Europe.

These resulted in the record Live 2016 and the self-released solo album Leave The Empty Spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joining the singer and guitarist on The Light Fantastic was bassist, guitarist, producer and engineer Dave Fidler, drummer Andy Fidler, cello player and vocalist Harriet Bradshaw and keyboard player Alan Lowles who also mixed the record.

John Bramwell headlines the Abington Square venue on Saturday, September 21.

Tickets cost £22.50 before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/39169845.

Doors open at 7.30pm.

For more information, visit www.sbdpromotions.com/events and https://johnbramwell.com