Former I Am Kloot frontman John Bramwell to play solo headline gig
Bramwell released his acclaimed solo album The Light Fantastic earlier this year.
Between 1999 and 2014, Bramwell fronted the Manchester based alternative rock band – releasing six albums.
Their 2010 record Sky At Night was nominated for a Mercury Prize and the band toured across the UK and Europe.
Now as a solo artist, Bramwell is travelling a different path, with The Light Fantastic weaving strings and four-part harmonies into beautifully crafted and observed songs about life, humanity and the universe.
Since the split of his former band, Bramwell has played hundreds of solo shows across the UK and Europe.
These resulted in the record Live 2016 and the self-released solo album Leave The Empty Spaces.
Joining the singer and guitarist on The Light Fantastic was bassist, guitarist, producer and engineer Dave Fidler, drummer Andy Fidler, cello player and vocalist Harriet Bradshaw and keyboard player Alan Lowles who also mixed the record.
John Bramwell headlines the Abington Square venue on Saturday, September 21.
Tickets cost £22.50 before fees via https://skiddle.com/e/39169845.
Doors open at 7.30pm.
For more information, visit www.sbdpromotions.com/events and https://johnbramwell.com