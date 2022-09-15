A Grade II listed building in Weedon Bec hopes to provide a new performance space for local musicians to develop and record their acts.

The former munitions store at the Royal Ordinance Depot has become the home of a wide range of creative and artisan businesses over the last couple of years - from an upcycling centre to a second-hand book store to furniture repairs and woodworking.

Now, owner Michael Chittenden, is looking to create a unique musical collaboration hub called ‘The Vault’ in one of the nine self-contained stores to provide budding local musicians with affordable and flexible space to play.

What 'The Vault', at the Royal Ordinance Depot in Weedon Bec, currently looks like before its refurbishment.

Mr Chittenden said: “Music is one of my passions and I would love to be able to encourage local talent, as well as help young people learn the technical side of producing music, and we’ll provide the space free of charge where we can and at a very low cost the rest of the time.”

The Grade II listed building was originally built in 1802 as part of England’s defence plans for the Napoleonic Wars.

The ‘Magazine Stores’ between them comprise a total of 35,000sq ft of business space across nine self-contained units on a secure eight-acre site.

The building used to store explosives within its thick brick walls and roofs but these features now make it the perfect 3,000 sq ft space for musicians, DJs and producers to practice, record and perform in perfectly soundproofed conditions.

Mr Chittenden added: “Our next stage is to test out the acoustics using live bands before we develop the facilities so, if there are any acts who would like to practice there over the next few weeks absolutely free of charge, just get in touch.”

The former store is surrounded by the original security wall and has its own access road as well as being conveniently located close to the A45 and M1.