Folly Group and Witch Fever to headline Multitude festival at Craufurd Arms next month
Multitude, which aims to showcase some of the best new acts both locally and nationally, returns to the Wolverton music venue in August and - for the first time – the festival is expanding to consecutive days.
More than 40 acts will play across three stages on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.
On the Saturday, Folly Group will headline the Myriad Stage with The Joy Hotel, Soapbox, Trampolene, Wych Elm, Hutch, Bloody/Bath and Tash also performing.
The Altercation Stage will be headlined by The Menstrual Cramps with sets by Play Dead, Congratulations, Space Pistol, Sounds Mint, Punk Band, Woof and Utopia Development Corporation.
The Congregation Stage will be headlined by Projector with sets by Humane The Moon, Karen, Dio, Balter, Chilcraft and Sunday Best.
The following day, Witch Fever will headline the Myriad Stage and there will also be sets by Zand, Welly, Scarper, Thistle, Sean Edwards, Bluewall and Woahgetter.
The Altercation Stage will be headlined by Heavy Lungs with sets by Shelf Lives, Mouth Culture, Hex Girlfriend, Hyphen, Monakis, Technique and City Dog.
Katie Malco will headline the Congregation Stage with sets by Sean Grant & The Wolfgang, Mynk, Canned Pineapple, Garden Slug and Lame.
There will also be street vendors selling food and independent businesses selling other items.
Tickets cost £16 per day or £30 for the weekend.
Doors open at 1pm on each day and there will also be a karaoke after party until 2am.
For more information and to book tickets, visit https://www.thecraufurdarms.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.