Folk singer songwriter Cara Dillon back at Royal & Derngate next week

Cara Dillon is headlining Royal & Derngate.

​Irish folk singer songwriter Cara Dillon will return to Royal & Derngate next week to play a rescheduled headline gig at the Northampton venue,

Cara is due to release her highly anticipated eight album Coming Home this month - her first new material in more than six years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The album is Dillon’s first featuring entirely original material and was produced by Sam Lakeman and mixed by Kevin Killen.

Most Popular

It is described as blurring the lines between spoken word and song and sees Cara reflect on how her family, home and culture have shaped her life and gives a profound glimpse into her world.

Coming Home is being released with a book of the same name which includes evocative stories and inspirations behind the songs on the album.

Born in Dungiven in 1975, surrounded and infused with the rich cultural heritage of her native County Derry, Cara has risen to become one of the world’s finest exponents of traditional Irish song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since winning the All Ireland singing trophy aged 14, she has successfully steered an eclectic musical path defying the typical pigeonholes that hinder most artists in her genre.

She is celebrated for entwining traditional and contemporary elements and has earned both commercial success and critical acclaim.

Recent years have seen her return to her Irish roots, creating fresh interpretations of traditional folk standards.

In 2010, Disney asked her to sing the title song to the animated movie Tinkerbell and the Great Fairy Rescue and she has won countless awards and accolades including Album Of The Year at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, The Meteor Music Award for Best Irish Female and Tatler’s Woman Of The Year in Music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cara Dillon headlines Royal & Derngate on Thursday, March 14. Tickets cost £26 in advance before fees. This show was rescheduled from October last year due to the temporary closure of the venue.

On Saturday, March 9, The Fisherman’s Friends headline the Northampton venue.

The group has released 10 albums, two feature films, a stage musical, a book, a TV documentary and have played for royalty and to tens of thousands of fans .

A decade ago, they signed a million-pound record deal that saw their album Port Isaac’s Fisherman’s Friends go Gold as they became the first traditional folk act to land a UK top ten album. The film’s sequel was released in 2022. Their latest album All Aboard was released in January. Tickets are sold out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in March, Justin Hayward’s Blue World Tour heads to the venue.

Hayward is best known as vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, whose hits include Knights In White Satin, Tuesday Afternoon and In Your Wildest Dreams.