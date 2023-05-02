FFSYTHO?! to play at Glastonbury Festival following Emerging Talent final performance

FFSYTHO?! performing at the Spinadisc Christmas Party at The Black Prince in Northampton in December, 2022. Photo by David Jackson.

FFSYTHO?! will play at Glastonbury this summer after performing in the finals of the festival’s Emerging Talent Competition.

The Northampton grime rapper was one of nine acts who took part in the finals at Pilton Working Men’s Club on Saturday.

While N’famady Kouyaté was picked as the winner, all nine acts were told they would be given slots to perform at this year’s festival.

FFSYTHO?! said: “It’s absolutely unreal, I couldn’t believe my ears when I was told.

“I literally burst into tears it was so emotional.

“I’ve come such a long way, from dropping freestyles at my window to performing at Glasto.

“It’s insane - word to my DJ Mark Ski.”

Other acts which performed on Saturday night include Cordelia Gartside, EVA, Naomi Kimpenu, Prima Queen, The Love Buzz and VLURE.

The annual event is supported by PRS for Music and PRS Foundation with the winner and runners up awarded money to help further their career.

The nine acts were selected by Glastonbury judges from a longlist of 90 artists which was compiled by 30 of the UK’s best online music writers.

FFSYTHO?! said: “It was an amazing competition with so much talent.

“Everyone deserved a slot. I’m just gassed to be a part of something so huge.

“It meant allot to me to even be acknowledged by them let alone performing there.

“The winners absolutely deserved it, they were sick.”

On the night, FFSYTHO?! performed her tracks Bop Through Ya Manor and Mad, adding, “It was crazy the crowd absolutely loved it. It still feels like a dream.”

This year’s Glastonbury Festival takes place from June 21 to June 25 and will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

Other acts performing include Lizzo, Lana Del Ray, Lil Naz X, Lewis Capaldi, Becky Hill, Rina Sawayama and Thundercat.

It will be the first time FFSYTHO?! has been to the festival.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to go and I’ve always watched the highlights on TV since I was a kid.

“I can’t believe this time round it’s going to be me on stage.

“It’s an absolute dream come true. It’s my biggest opportunity so far, this is like what everyone works towards.

“I’ve done some amazing festivals like Leeds and Reading.

“They are all up there in the rankings. I just can’t believe it - little old me from Northampton putting the ends on the map. This is for my Northampton people. Love you all.”

FFSYTHO?! is currently working on new material which is expected to be released later this year.

Recent Emerging Talent Competition finalists include 2020 lockdown winner R.A.E who finally got her prize-winning slot at Glastonbury 2022, Marie White, Flohio, Izzy Bizu, Declan McKenna and She Drew The Gun.

Talking about the annual Emerging Talent competition, Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “Showcasing new music is a hugely important part of what we do at Glastonbury and the Emerging Talent Competition has helped us to discover so many incredible artists over the years.

“It’s amazing to be able to offer this platform to some of the brightest talent out there.”