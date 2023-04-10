FFSYTHO?! on stage at The Black Prince in Northampton. Photo by David Jackson.

Northants MC and rapper FFSYTHO?! is one of nine acts who have been picked as the finalists in this year’s Glastonbury Festival Emerging Talent Competition.

Each year the organisers of Glastonbury run the competition to give acts the chance to perform at the acclaimed festival.

FFSYTHO?! has made it to the final nine acts alongside Cordelia Gartside, Eva, Ezra Williams, Naomi Kimpenu, N’Famady Kouyate, Prima Queen, The Love Buzz and Vlure.

The winning act will be given a slot on one of the main stages at this year’s festival.

They will also be awarded a £5,000 Talent Development prize from PRS Foundation to help take their song-writing and performing to the next level.

Two runners-up will also each be awarded a £2,500 PRS Foundation Talent Development prize.

The nine acts were selected by Glastonbury judges from the longlist of 90 artists which was compiled by 30 of the UK’s best online music writers. This year’s final will take place on Saturday, April 29.

This year’s Glastonbury Festival will be headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns n’ Roses and Elton John. There will also be performances by accts including Lizzo, Blondie, Lewis Capaldi and Alison Goldfrapp.

In recent years, FFSYTHO?! has released as series of tracks including ‘Yeah, Yeah’, ‘Keep On’, ‘Bop Through Ya Manor’, ‘How Bout Dat’ and ‘You Next’.

FFSYTHO?! will be performing at this year’s Kendal Calling festival in July and will be supporting Tokky Horror at The Black Prince in Northampton later this month.

