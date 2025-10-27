Father and son duo launch much-needed music studio space after three years of success in Northampton

A father and son duo have launched a much-needed music studio space for their CIC after three years of success in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aspire Productions CIC opened its doors in the Nene Enterprise Centre in Kingsthorpe Hollow last week, after the venture was founded by Matthew and Malachi Avstreih in 2022.

Having secured a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund at the start of the year, the pair took the opportunity to expand into a space of their own and they hope this will help the organisation reach new heights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew told the Chronicle & Echo: “I co-founded this with my son Malachi in 2022 when we’d not long been out of lockdown. It was inspired by him and he was 17 at the time.

Aspire Productions CIC opened its doors in the Nene Enterprise Centre in Kingsthorpe Hollow last week, after the venture was founded by Matthew and Malachi Avstreih in 2022.

“At that age, you can easily go off the rails. He’s interested in music, is a very good rapper and said let’s set up a studio – and that’s what you want to hear from your kids. You want them to be inspired to set up projects with you.”

Matthew had experience in this area, having been part of the recording studio at Inspiration FM two decades ago, and the CIC soon became a hub for young people in Northampton to get involved in music and express themselves.

When asked to describe the purpose of Aspire Productions, Matthew said: “We’re a community-led organisation with a focus on giving local people a voice, often through music, storytelling and digital media.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By working with the CIC, it especially helps young people develop their skills, experience and confidence while exploring creative careers.

Having secured a grant from The National Lottery Community Fund at the start of the year, the team took the opportunity to expand into a space of their own and they hope this will help the organisation reach new heights.

Now, Aspire Productions are able to continue this important work from a new and larger studio – and support from The National Lottery enabled them to upgrade recording equipment and strengthen the offer as a creative hub.

“This isn’t just a studio, it’s a space for belonging,” said Matthew. “People can come here to learn, collaborate and be heard. We’re connecting generations through creativity.”

Matthew believes the most exciting ongoing project is a community podcast series featuring local elders and young people. This multi-national and cross-generational initiative, working between here and Grenada, is part of the CIC’s preparations for their annual Windrush celebration in June 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The co-founder also looks forward to training young people in podcasting and interviewing skills, and continuing their collaboration with Northampton College.

Looking back over the past three years, Matthew was asked what people like most about what he and Malachi have created. “The very welcoming environment,” he said.

“We’re clearly community-focused and people like to be able to give back. It’s in the DNA of Aspire Productions to help develop confidence and skills that can be used in other industries – as it’s not about pigeon-holing young people into music.”

For more information on Aspire Productions CIC, visit their website here.