Fairport reveals first acts which will play Cropredy Convention festival next summer
Toyah & Robert Fripp, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri and Gilbert O’Sullivan are among the acts hosts Fairport Convention have revealed will be playing.
Fairport's Cropredy Convention has announced the first wave of acts which will headline the three-day music festival next summer.
Host band Fairport Convention will open Cropredy on the Thursday with a short acoustic performance then take the stage again on the Saturday to play the festival’s closing two-hour spot.
10CC will headline the Friday and there will also be performances by Toyah & Robert Fripp, Kiki Dee & Carmelo Luggeri, Gilbert O’Sullivan and the UK farewell performance from Strawbs.
The annual festival returns to Williamscot, on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border, from Thursday, August 10 to Saturday, August 12.
The festival will feature its usual eclectic mix of acts - everything from acoustic folk to rock and prog and all things in between.
Festival director Gareth Williams said: “We know cash will be tight for everyone this year so we’ve pulled out all the stops to keep Cropredy as affordable as possible.
“Our tickets are terrific value for money - despite booming costs we’ve kept the ticket price increase well below inflation.
“For example, Tier 1 tickets have gone up by just £10 – that’s only a tenner more than our 2020 prices.”
Three-day tickets are on sale now with adult three day tickets starting at £155.
Other acts which have been announced include Solstice, Merry Hell, Wilson & Wakeman, Joshua Burnell, Peat and Diesel, Fisherman’s Friends, Richard Digance, Morganway, Beans on Toast and The Young.
As an added incentive the first 1,000 ticket orders will get a Christmas card signed by the members of Fairport Convention.
One-day and two-day tickets will go on sale in February, with more line up announcements due that month.
Full ticket and booking information is on www.fairportconvention.com/faqs