Explore the mysteries of life and death with top pathologist

Dr Richard Shepherd worked on inquiries into the death of Diana, Princess of Wales and the 9/11 terrorist attack

Theatregoers can step into the world of the forensic investigation of sudden and suspicious death with Dr Richard Shepherd in Northampton next month.

The distinguished forensic pathologist will exploring the mysteries of life, death and the many minutes in between in his new show, Time of Death - More Unnatural Causes, which follows from his previous hit tours.

With more than 24,000 autopsies to his name, Dr Shepherd has worked on some of the the cases that defined our times: the ‘Spy in the Bag’ (Gareth Williams), the Hungerford massacre, the sinking of the Marchioness, the Princess Diana Inquiry, the 9/11 terrorist attack, the death of Jo Cox MP, the 2005 London bombings, Russian assassination squads and more. From facing serial killers to uncovering the truth behind freak accidents, his work has brought justice to many, overturned unsafe convictions and has shed light into humanity’s darkest corners.

Time of Death – More Unnatural Causes will see Dr Shepherd explore why the understanding of the passing of time is one of the most important factors in unravelling the secrets of a life cut short. With this new show, audiences will be able to look ‘behind the headlines’ with Dr Shepherd. From the chilling crime scenes to the silent evidence left behind by those long dead, he will reveal the painstaking process of solving the ultimate puzzles of life and death.

But this is not just a night of forensic medicine and science – it’s a deeply personal insight, offering a rare glimpse of how short life can be and how untimely death can be, and ultimately how being surrounded by tragedy has shaped Dr Shepherd’s life.

Known also for his work on the TV series Autopsy: The Last Hours Of. . , The Death Detective and Murder, Mystery and My Family, and The Truth About My Murder now filming its third series, Dr Shepherd is a detective in his own right, solving the mysteries of countless sudden and unexplained deaths.

The show comes to the Royal & Derngate on Sunday October 5. Visit drrichardshepherd.com to book or for more information.