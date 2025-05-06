Evolution is back with new album "Chrome-Hearted Love"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Evolution is back with his new studio album 'Chrome-Hearted Love". The new album dropped on the 4th April, 2025, and has not stopped gaining traction since its debut!

Josh Worley-Ebbs (Evolution) is a 25-year-old producer & artist from Northampton, England.

After debuting the lead single off his 7th full-length album, “Broken Heart” became a fan favourite at his shows in the summer of 2023. His second single, “Ounce of Sense” featuring Northampton rapper J4YD, soon rose to success after featuring in multiple playlists. His third single “Angles” was released in January 2024, with the official video releasing 3 weeks later on his official YouTube channel.

In August 2024, Evolution released the hit single “HURTS” featuring UK rapper FUMEZ.

Evolution in Northampton, 2025

In October of the same year, he also released the single “LIFELINE”, a solo single off of his forthcoming “Chrome-Hearted Love”. In the same month, to keep the fans' hunger for new music satisfied, he released the 4-track EP “For Those Who Care” which included the 2 previously mentioned singles and new tracks.

The EP served as a taster for the forthcoming album and is a stepping stone into Evolution’s new sound, new era and new life.

The new album explores the usual themes, while also tackling new concepts such as the rave world, clubbing and partying, while still staying true to Evolution’s true sound and lyricism.

The album dropped in April 2025, with the title track dropping in November 2024, with the official video to follow the same day as its release. The title track explores themes of “No second chances”, “feeling like less of a man” and “love being hidden among a disguise”.

Evolution, on the video shoot for "Golden" in March 2025

The album's 3rd single, a joint collaboration with British group SouthSystem, entitled “Ocean” released in March 2025.

The album's 4th single, “Golden”, was released the same day as the album “Chrome-Heated Love”, on April 4th 2025.

The new album has gone down very well with fans and critics, citing that it’s “ His Rawest Chapter Yet” and “A Daring Ninth Album And Defiant Anthem For Creative Freedom”

In 2017, josh embarked on his long-awaited music journey by attending his local college by enrolling on a music production diploma.

In 2020, josh left his local college to study at university to study music production at a higher level and degree.

As an artist in the new Millennium, it has been hard to grow up. With all the challenges that Josh aka “Evolution” has faced in the past 7 years of being a musician in a world where all that really matters is numbers and your relevancy on social media, it has been no easy journey for him.

Evolution released his debut mixtape "Infectious Dreams" in December of 2019, shortly followed by his second record, "Late Night Dreaming", in 2020, which was successfully featured on Spotify’s Release Radar. He then released his hit single "Marijuana" with Walsh, singer and social media star Ceri Pryce, which was his most successful record to date. His third album, "Through The Looking Glass", dropped in January 2021 and was then re-released in April 2021, shortly followed by his debut EP "Bad Wolf".

The “INFECTIOUS DREAMS” era was an experimental project. From hard EDM undertones to pop and epic hip-hop production. “Late Night Dreaming” was mostly house-oriented, again with pop influences.

In September 2021, Evolution was featured on BBC Radio Northampton, with his hit single “Control”, which subsequently featured multiple playlists from all around the UK, including Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

In November of the same year, he released his 4th studio album, “BAD WOLF”

After finding music was an outlet for him, Evolution gained a strong support network around him in his teenage years while he was at college. His lectures knew who he was and wanted to be not just a person, but as an artist. After spending so much time in the limelight of his mates, supporters and the people who raised him and made him the man he is today, it is without a doubt that he has faced so many situations. But he keeps going and going, pushing himself to new limits.

In 2022, Evolution released his 5th studio album entitled “The night we made history”

In March 2023, he also dropped his then-most successful project, “MISTAKES & PERFUME”

“Chrome-hearted Love” - The new album is available on all streaming platforms, CD & Vinyl, and is out now!