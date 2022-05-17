Everything you need to know about Northampton Music Festival 2022

Northampton Music Festival is on Sunday, June 19 from noon until 9pm.

Around 10,000 people are expected to attend and admission is free.

There are 60 acts performing across six stages – Main stage, Market Square; All Saints Church stage; Element stage in George’s Row, New Boots Stage, Guildhall Courtyard; Jazz Stage, Guildhall Hotel Courtyard and World Music Stage, Museum Courtyard.

Acts confirmed so far include Sarpa Salpa, Phantom Isle, TB Africa Allstars and the Alex Clarke Duo.

The festival’s Main Stage will return to the Market Square and joining headliners Sarpa Salpa will be Pure Genius, Phantom Isle, Lay It Down, Sharmaine, Lite Sleeper, Hana Brooks, Mystic Crew, Richard Exall’s Shooting Stars and the Wellingborough Gospel Choir.

The World Music Stage will return to the Guildhall Courtyard where TBone Africa Allstars will be joined by Durgesh and Friends, Brazilian Vibes, Inta Africa, Paul Jackson and the Ivor Johnson Band.

The Jazz Stage in The Guildhall Hotel Courtyard will see the Alex Clarke Duo joined by the Wayne Matthews Trio, Day, Wood and Co, The Krupa Connection, the Dan Wyllie Quartet and Elle Delaney and Co.

The Classical and Choral Stage at Northampton Museum will feature performances by David Blackadder and Richard Holloway, Rob Colley, Joshua S Bell and the Wellingborough Gospel Choir.

The University of Northampton and Northampton College will have a student showcase at Element in George Row and the New Boots website will host a stage at The Black Prince in Abington Square.