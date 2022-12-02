Empyre. Photo by Rob Blackham.

Empyre have released new single Parasites, the first track to be taken from their second album Relentless which is due out next year.

The Northampton rock quartet who recently joined The Vintage Caravan for gigs across the UK will also play at The Black Prince in March to mark the record’s release.

Frontman Henrik Steenholdt said: “Parasites has been going down so well as a live track it had to be released as a single.

“We played it every night on the recent tour with The Vintage Caravan and it really seemed to capture the attention of the crowds and make an impact.

“The song shows a more progressive side to Empyre, as it shifts through atmospheric and darkly angelic passages into riffs that are more akin to metal than what we are commonly known for.

“We love it for being dark, even by our standards.”

Singer and guitarist Steenholdt is joined in Empyre by guitarist Did Coles, bassist Grant Hockley and drummer Elliot Bale.

Empyre will release Relentless on March 31 via Kscope, having signed to the label earlier this year - joining the likes of TesseracT, The Pineapple Thief and Envy of None.

Relentless was recorded between pandemic lockdowns at Parlour Recording Studio in Kettering with Neil Haynes before mixing duties were handed to Chris Clancy at Audioworks.

The record follows Empyre’s 2019 debut Self Aware and it’s acoustic reworking The Other Side.

Relentless will be released on limited edition vinyl and CD and digitally and is available to pre-order via https://empyre.lnk.to/Relentless

All pre-orders via the Eyesore Merch band store will receive a hand-signed photo and an exclusive free download of Empyre’s unreleased cover of the David Guetta & Sia track Titanium.

Before their gig at The Black Prince on Saturday, March 11, the band will host a sold-out album listening party and Q&A session at the Northampton Filmhouse.

Tickets for The Black Prince gig cost £10 in advance before fees.

Doors open at 7.30pm, support is by Ethyrfield.

