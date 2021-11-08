Empyre announce tour support with Icelandic prog rockers

Empyre.

Empyre will head out on tour supporting Icelandic prog rockers The Vintage Caravan in Spring.

The Northampton rockers have been working on their second album, the follow up to their 2019 debut Self Aware.

Since lockdown restrictions were lifted earlier this year, Empyre have played a string of festival dates as well as a successful 18-date UK tour with Mason Hill.

Lead singer Henrik Steenholdt said: “The last tour with Mason Hill and Hollowstar exceeded our expectations. There was a buzz from start to finish.

“To head into 2022 knowing we have an album nearing completion and it's release on the horizon along with touring alongside a great live band who are sure to draw in the crowds is a great feeling."

This year, Empyre released The Other Side – an album of acoustic versions of tracks from their debut record.

The band also won Classic Rock Magazine's Track of the Week a third time for Only Way Out, received rave reviews for their performances at festivals including Steelhouse, Wildfire and LoveRocks and had track New Republic included on the NWOCR Volume 1 compilation album.

Empyre are still to play a handful of gigs this year before joining up with The Vintage Caravan in March.

Tour tickets are available via www.thevintagecaravan.eu/shows.

For more information, visit www.empyre.co.ukUpcoming Dates

Fri 12th Nov - HRH ABC Festival, Great Yarmouth

Sun 14th Nov - Planet Rockstock, Trecco Bay, Wales

Sat 27th Nov - Winterstorm Festival, Troon, Scotland

Sat 22nd Jan - HRH NWOCR, O2 Academy, Leicester

Sat 5th Mar - Massive Weekend, Waterloo, Blackpool

Fri 18th Mar - O2 Academy 2, London (The Vintage Caravan)

Sat 19th Mar - Cathouse, Glasgow (The Vintage Caravan)

Sun 20th Mar - The Live Rooms, Chester (The Vintage Caravan)

Mon 21st Mar - KK's Steel Mill, Wolverhampton (The Vintage Caravan)

Tues 22nd Mar - The Globe, Cardiff (The Vintage Caravan)

Weds 23rd Mar - The Warehouse, Leeds (The Vintage Caravan)

Thurs 24th Mar - Academy 3, Manchester (The Vintage Caravan)