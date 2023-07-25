Embrace will headline the Roadmender in November.

Indie rock stalwarts Embrace will be playing their seminal debut album The Good Will Out at the Roadmender this winter as part of a 13-date UK tour.

The band will head to the Northampton venue on Friday, November 10, and tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

Released in 1998, The Good Will Out became one of the fastest selling debut albums by a British artist, certified Gold on day of release and charting at number 1 in the UK album chart.

It achieved platinum status in the year of release and has gone on to sell more than half a million copies in the UK alone.

The record spawned three Top 10 singles, All You Good Good People, Come Back To What You Know and My Weakness Is None Of Your Business.

Embrace will be playing the album in full as well as some of their biggest hits.

This winter’s tour will follow a sold-out hometown show to 6,000 people at Halifax Piece Hall earlier this month.

Talking about the forthcoming tour, frontman Danny McNamara said: “I can’t believe it’s been 25 years since we released our debut album, but what’s even more amazing is that it still resonates with so many people after all this time.

“The Piece Hall show was one of the best gigs we’ve ever played and one of the best nights of my life.

“It’s going to be amazing to take this show out on the road for the first time, we can’t wait”.

Critically acclaimed across the board, NME said of the album “It's hard to think of any other contemporary group who could match the emotional clarity and wavering romance which pierce the spine of these songs” declaring The Good Will Out “one of the great debut albums of the past decade.

During their career, Embrace have scored three number one albums and released six top 10 singles, selling more than two million albums in the process.

The band’s eighth studio album How To Be A Person Like Other People was released earlier this year and became their eighth Top 10 charting album in succession.