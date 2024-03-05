Electronic trio Phantom Isle score soundtrack to Mr Doom film

Phantom Isle.

Music written by electronic trio Phantom Isle will feature in the film Mr Doom which is being screened at the Northampton Filmhouse this weekend.

Mr Doom is described as a comedy version of ‘The Color Of Money’ but set in a small British town in the style of a spaghetti western, where pistols are swapped for pool cues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is being shown as part of the Northampton Film Festival which takes place this month and it soundtrack was composed by Phantom Isle’s Joshua Guy.

Most Popular

Northants trio Phantom Isle released their latest single Aerial Photography last month.

The track was the first new material from the band in nine months and will be followed by new EP Embers ​this summer.

Aerial Photography explores the feelings of anxiety and loneliness, drawing inspiration from the late-night radio vibes of the '90s and early '00s, infusing the sound with floating drums and synthesised ambience influenced by the electronica of the era.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Doom is being shown on Sunday, March 10, from 7pm as well as the short film Teach.

Tickets cost from £5. To book and for more information about the Northampton Film Festival visit https://northamptonfilmfestival.co.uk