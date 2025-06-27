Electric Six and Stiff Little Fingers returning to Roadmender next week

Electric Six.

Veteran punks Stiff Little Fingers and Detroit legends Electric Six are both returning to Northampton next week for gigs at the Roadmender

Electric Six are back in town for the first time in six years as part of a 14-date UK tour.

The band – led by frontman Dick Valentine - mix garage rock, disco, punk, new wave and metal into cleverly dumb, in-your-face songs celebrating hedonism in multiple forms.

Electric Six found international success in the early 2000s with singles from their debut album ‘Fire’ including ‘Danger! High Voltage’, ‘Dance Commander’ and ‘Gay Bar’.

Since then, a relentless touring and recording schedule and an unerring commitment to their over-the-top style has continually delivered energy and absurdity in equal measure.

Their latest album Turquoise was released in 2023. Electric Six headline the Northampton venue on Friday, July 4.

Tickets cost £20 in advance before fees via https://www.seetickets.com/event/electric-six/roadmender/3343205

Before then, Stiff Little Fingers headline on Monday, June 30. The band formed in the late 1970s in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Alongside the likes of The Damned, The Sex Pistols and The Stranglers they were at the forefront of the punk rock movement.

Their debut album Inflammable Material was released at the height of The Troubles in Northern Irland and mix songs about teenage boredom, conflict and polarisation.

Stiff Little Fingers is still led by original member Jake Burns and Ali McMordie who are joined by long time members In McCallun and Steve Grantley.

The tour title is a nod to the band’s song Strummerville, written about the death of The Clash’s Joe Strummer. They headline the Northampton venue on Monday, June 30.

Support is by The Meffs. Ticket costs £30 in advance before fees.

Details about all forthcoming gigs at The Roadmender are available at https://www.theroadmender.com