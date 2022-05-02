Eddz set for debut live gig at the Garibaldi

Eddz. (Liam Taylor). Photo by Dammo Photography.

Since stepping out on his own as Eddz last year, Northants singer songwriter Liam Taylor has released a series of lauded singles with his most recent track Ignorance arriving in March.

Taylor is set to play his first solo gig as Eddz next week at the Garibaldi in Northampton, but has been a man in demand since the demise of his former band The Comms at the end of 2021.

Last weekend, Taylor joined Billy Sullivan, former frontman in Watford quartet The Spitfires, for the latter’s first solo gig in London, but is now turning his attention to his own solo project.

“I am very excited to bring Eddz live to a stage,” explains Taylor. “It has been a long time coming, but I am glad I can finally perform the songs live.

“It may come as a surprise, but Eddz is solely me and my trusted bandmate, the boom box.

“I have always been fascinated by acts like Sleaford Mods, Billy Nomates and Willis Earl Beal, who perform with very little equipment. This is something I wanted to do with Eddz.”

Taylor formed Eddz initially as a side project, looking to immerse himself into exploring music, lyrics, visuals, art and fashion - bringing the different elements together.

Singles My Story and Sorry were released last year before latest track Ignorance.

“Sorry tells the story of life’s experiences when remaking the same mistakes to those close to you and dealing with the repercussions after the event,” he explains.

“My Story is personal to me. It talks about me dealing with a cancer diagnosis at a young age and the song revisits my time during chemotherapy treatment and the impact it has had on my life now.

“Ignorance has seen me step more into a political area. It speaks of the actions and wrongdoings of the British government and how the general public feels in the long run, turning a blind eye will be in their best interests.”

The three singles were recorded at Foundry Street Studio in Northampton which is owned by Greg Coulson and Adam Gammage before being mastered by Dave Crawford at Plastic Tree Studios.

“Greg, Adam and Dave have been a huge support to Eddz and deserve the highest praise,” explains Taylor. I can't recommend them enough.”

Taylor has been a familiar face on the county music scene for a number of years, previously playing in The Keepers before The Comms.

A fan of The Spitfires, he was contacted by Sullivan out of the blue last summer.

“He was looking to introduce another guitarist into the live set-up,” explains Taylor.

“After some good rehearsals, I was asked to become part of the live line-up.

“Soon after, The Spitfires decided to call it a day. Billy's solo project was in the pipeline and I was asked to stay and be part of that.”

Taylor will join up again with Sullivan for a number of dates across the UK this summer, including one at The Black Prince in Northampton.

Turning to his plans for Eddz, Taylor hopes the Garibaldi gig will be the first of many this year and is also planning on releasing an EP later in 2022.

Eddz headlines The Garibaldi on Friday, May 6. Support is by Lily On The Green. Admission is free.

Billy Sullivan headlines The Black Prince on Saturday, June 18.

Tickets cost £12.50 in advance before fees via https://www.skiddle.com/e/36045955