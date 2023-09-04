News you can trust since 1931
East 17 to headline Christmas Pop Party at The Picturedrome in Northampton

Tickets for the event on Wednesday, December 13, cost £20 and are on sale now.
By David Jackson
Published 4th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
East 17 are headlining the Christmas Pop Party at The Picturedrome in Northampton this winter.

The boy band topped the charts with their 1993 debut album Walthamstow but are probably best known for their festive single Stay Another Day which was released the following year.

The group released 18 top 20 singles and four top 10 albums and were one of the UK’s most popular boy bands during the mid-1990s, selling more than 18 million albums worldwide.

Other hit singles included House Of Love, It’s Alright and If Ever.

    The current line up features Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig and Joe Livermore.

    They will be playing all of their biggest hits at the Northampton venue on Wednesday, December 13.

    Support is by DJ Mario Maz. The event is for adults only.

    Early bird tickets cost £20 via https://www.thepicturedrome.com/event/east-17

