Drowning Pool, Spineshank and Hed PE team up for winter Roadmender show
The band will be joined by fellow nu-metallers Spineshank and Hed PE at the Northampton venue on Friday, November 7 and tickets are on sale now.
Drowning Pool formed in the mid-1990s and are best known for their hit Bodies which was taken from their 2002 debut album Sinner.
They’ve since released a further six albums, the most recent Strike A Nerve was released in 2022.
During their career, numerous singers have fronted Drowning Pool – joining guitarist C. J. Pierce, drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton.
The band is currently fronted by Ryan McCombs – who is on his second stint in the band having previously featured on their third and fourth albums.
The band’s new single Madness was released in April.
Tickets cost £27.50 in advance before fees and are available via https://www.theroadmender.com/event/drowning-pool-spineshank-hed-p-e/.
For more information, visit https://drowningpool.live
