Drowning Pool, Spineshank and Hed PE team up for winter Roadmender show

Drowning Pool are playing in Northampton in November.

US rockers Drowning Pool will headline the Roadmender this winter on the second date of their UK tour.

The band will be joined by fellow nu-metallers Spineshank and Hed PE at the Northampton venue on Friday, November 7 and tickets are on sale now.

Drowning Pool formed in the mid-1990s and are best known for their hit Bodies which was taken from their 2002 debut album Sinner.

They’ve since released a further six albums, the most recent Strike A Nerve was released in 2022.

During their career, numerous singers have fronted Drowning Pool – joining guitarist C. J. Pierce, drummer Mike Luce and bassist Stevie Benton.

The band is currently fronted by Ryan McCombs – who is on his second stint in the band having previously featured on their third and fourth albums.

The band’s new single Madness was released in April.

Tickets cost £27.50 in advance before fees and are available via https://www.theroadmender.com/event/drowning-pool-spineshank-hed-p-e/.

For more information, visit https://drowningpool.live