Dizzee Rascal will headline Delapré Park in August.

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been revealed as the latest act who will headline Delapré Park this summer.

The grime pioneer rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album Boy In Da Corner which won the 2003 Mercury Prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it was his succession of chart topping singles Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers and Holiday from his platinum selling fourth album Tongue N’ Cheek which was released in 2009 which helped propel him to a global audience.

Most Popular

The following year, Dizzee Rascal won the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist.

He released his eighth album, Don’t Take It Personal earlier this month.

Tickets for the gig on Friday, August 9, go on sale on Monday, March 4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets and a discount code at https://laylo.com/legacylive_uk/RXDq4

For more information, visit www.legacylive.co

Delapré Park is also set to host Let’s Rock Northampton on Saturday, June 15, James Arthur on Sunday, June 16, and Summertime Live on Saturday, August 10.