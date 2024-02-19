Dizzee Rascal to headline Delapré Park this summer
Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been revealed as the latest act who will headline Delapré Park this summer.
The grime pioneer rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album Boy In Da Corner which won the 2003 Mercury Prize.
However, it was his succession of chart topping singles Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers and Holiday from his platinum selling fourth album Tongue N’ Cheek which was released in 2009 which helped propel him to a global audience.
The following year, Dizzee Rascal won the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist.
He released his eighth album, Don’t Take It Personal earlier this month.
Tickets for the gig on Friday, August 9, go on sale on Monday, March 4.
Fans can sign up for early access to tickets and a discount code at https://laylo.com/legacylive_uk/RXDq4
For more information, visit www.legacylive.co
Delapré Park is also set to host Let’s Rock Northampton on Saturday, June 15, James Arthur on Sunday, June 16, and Summertime Live on Saturday, August 10.
Tickets for those three shows are on sale now.