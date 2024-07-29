Dizzee Rascal and Classic Ibiza shows heading to Delapré Park next week

Dizzee Rascal headlines Delapre Park in Northampton next week

​Live music returns to Delapré Park next week with award winning rapper Dizzee Rascal and Classic Ibiza shows heading to the venue.

Grime pioneer Dizzee Rascal rose to fame in the early 2000s with his debut album Boy In Da Corner which won the 2003 Mercury Prize.

However, it was his succession of chart-topping singles Dance Wiv Me, Bonkers and Holiday from his platinum selling fourth album Tongue N’ Cheek which was released in 2009 which helped propel him to a global audience.

Dizzee Rascal will headline Delapré Park in August.

The following year, Dizzee Rascal won the Brit Award for Best British Male Artist.

He released his eighth album, Don’t Take It Personal in February.

Joining Rascal will be producer and DJ Badger and Northampton’s Z1NO.

Badger’s latest single, These Words was released in May and features Natasha Bedingfield.

Since release, it has been streamed more than 88 million times on Spotify.

Z1NO’s latest single Cest La Vie (Lip Filler) has clocked up more than 11 million streams on Spotify since its release in January.

Tickets for the gig on Friday, August 9, cost £45 before fees and gates open at 5pm.

Concessions for students cost £20 before fees. Student ID will be required for admission.

Group tickets are also available, with four for the price of three offers.

There are also additional discounts for group bookings of more than eight. VIP tickets cost £80 before fees.

These provide access to a private bar, food and toilet facilities as well as queue jump admission.

Car parking is £7.50 before fees. For more information, visit www.legacylive.co

The following day, Classic Ibiza will see iconic dance anthems played by a live 32-piece orchestra.

The show will also feature DJs and vocalists who will be reimagining some of the biggest dance hits of the past 30 years including Insomnia, Sandstorm, Levels and Born Slippy.

Talking about Classic Ibiza, event organiser Jonathan Ware, said: “We have toured this show to sell-out crowds all over the UK and cannot wait to bring it to Northampton.

“The audience have got a great night in store, with some of the biggest dance anthems ever being brought to orchestral life on stage.

“Get ready for goosebumps, it’s going to be a night to remember.”

Joining Classic Ibiza will be MistaJam, Charlie Hedges, DJ S.K.T, 24hr Garage Girls, Fabio & Grooverider, Lisa Maffia, Wideboys, Oxide & Neutrino, Pied Piper & MC DT, DJ Hype & Daddy Earl, In the Lab Recordings, Dolla, Reggie Styles and DJ Davey B.

General admission tickets cost £37.50 before fees, with discounted tickets available for group bookings of four or more people.

VIP tickets cost £69.50 before fees which provide access into the VIP garden area with premium bars, seating and toilets. Parking is £3.

Gates open at 4pm with The Urban Soul Orchestra performing at 7.30pm.