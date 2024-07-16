Disney’s Frozen The Musical review - Catch this magical extravaganza on the West End while you can

The stunning set is a star of the show, alongside Samantha Barks as Elsa (photo: Johan Persson)

Ruth Brindle reviews Disney’s Frozen The Musical at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane

You really shouldn’t ‘Let It Go’ - your final chance to see Disney’s Frozen The Musical on the London stage that is. The production closes on September 8 after three years of spectacular, glittering and award-winning success.

I went to see the show and to feel the magic at the beautifully restored Theatre Royal, Drury Lane.

As my granddaughter and I climbed the steps of this historic building, it was early evening, but there was no shortage of tiny Elsa and Anna lookalikes in their best princess costumes excited to see the live depiction of the blockbuster animated film. It’s the story of two royal sisters Anna and Elsa, whose parents die in a storm at sea, but who have to be kept apart because of the older sister’s devastating power at her fingertips. It is their journey to find love, redemption and a united future.

A huge star in the making: Laura Dawkes is in her first West End role as Anna (photo: Johan Persson)

But, make no mistake, this production is not just ‘for kids’. It is one of the most amazing spectacles you’ll ever see on stage, as well as a performance that will lift the spirits and possibly bring you to tears. The audience’s standing ovation and deafening applause and shouts of approval at the close of the show almost lifted the roof.

But I’m getting ahead of myself. What of the show itself? Again, I say ‘magical’. This is the watchword for anything that Disney produces. It walks a fine line between being appropriate for really young children while adding in a few more ‘adult but still OK’ lines and references to make the adults laugh.

Given this task in the script were mostly the characters Anna (Laura Dawkes) and Olaf the snowman, played brilliantly and cheekily by Craig Gallivan. The latter character was a clever combination of human and puppet that proved a big hit. After this role I feel Laura Dawkes, incredibly in her West End debut role, is a huge star in the making. She was funny, animated and mesmerising. Oh, and she can really sing!

Samantha Barks, as Elsa, is already a big star and deservedly so. She looks the embodiment of a Disney princess and the audience was almost holding its collective breath as the performance built up to the iconic and spine-tingling rendition of the song Let It Go. Not only is the song itself so emotional, the Frozen set and the jaw-dropping effects during the moment Elsa turns from dark despair to glittering hope and power drew gasps and shrieks of delight from young and old alike.

This brings me to the other stars of the show - the set and costumes. Designed by Christopher Oram, they have more crystals and sparkling lights than a palace full of chandeliers. Elsa’s ice dress has over 10,000 crystals, the ice palace more than 50,000 crystals, and the ice bridge, at 65 ft long and nearly 10ft high, fills the Drury Lane stage.

We left the theatre feeling elated, so glad we’d experienced this truly amazing show and, of course, singing Let It Go.

See the show at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Catherine Street, Covent Garden, London WC2B 5JF. Tickets from £29.50.

Magic will live on

Disney Theatrical Group is soon to launch a competition for secondary schools throughout the UK. The United Kingdom of Frozen: Love is an Open Door will give one school in every region across the UK the chance to win the stage rights and be the first to present the full-length version of the show. See www.disneyonstage.co.uk/frozen for details.