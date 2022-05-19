Music fans will have to wait even longer to see iconic reggae band UB40 play their Northampton gig.

The Birmingham band were due to take the Royal & Derngate stage as part of its Bigga Baggariddim Tour on Friday (May 20) in a date moved from December 1 amid Covid concerns.

But theatre bosses confirmed on Thursday the show is off due to illness, adding: “Ticket holders have been contacted directly. A new date is being sought and this will be announced as soon as possible.”

UB40 — best known for chart hits including One In Ten and Red, Red Wine — previously postponed dates in Norwich, Stoke, Liverpol and Nottingham.

The band tweeted at 3pm Thursday said: "Following the reschedule of the shows this week, due to illness, this weekend’s shows in Northampton and Cheltenham are going to be rescheduled.