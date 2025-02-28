Detroit rockers Electric Six returning to Northampton for Roadmender gig
The band – led by frontman Dick Valentine - mix garage rock, disco, punk, new wave and metal into cleverly dumb, in-your-face songs celebrating hedonism in multiple forms.
Electric Six found international success in the early 2000s with singles from their debut album ‘Fire’ including ‘Danger! High Voltage’, ‘Dance Commander’ and ‘Gay Bar’.
Since then, a relentless touring and recording schedule and an unerring commitment to their over-the-top style has continually delivered energy and absurdity in equal measure.
Their latest album Turquoise was released in 2023.
Electric Six headline the Northampton venue on Friday, July 4.
Tickets cost £20 in advance before fees via https://www.seetickets.com/event/electric-six/roadmender/3343205
For more information about Electric Six visit https://electricsix.com
Details about all forthcoming gigs at The Roadmender are available at https://www.theroadmender.com
