The Undertones are playing the Roadmender.

Legendary Derry punks The Undertones are back in Northampton to headline the Roadmender this week.​

The Undertones formed in the mid-1970s, originally comprising of John O’Neill, Damian O’Neill, Fergal Sharkey, Billy Doherty and Michael Bradley.

Practicing in their bedrooms eventually led to the band recording Teenage Kicks in 1978, with John Peel famously playing it twice in a row on his radio show.

The Undertones signed with Sire Records and Teenage Kicks was re-released, resulting in the band's first appearance on Top Of The Pops.

Over the next five years, the band crafted further pop gems such as Here Comes The Summer, Jimmy Jimmy, You’ve Got My Number (Why Don’t You Use It), Wednesday Week and My Perfect Cousin. They also recorded four acclaimed LPs.

In 1983 Sharkey left to pursue a solo career and the remaining members decided to call it a day.

The band reformed in 1999 without Sharkey, with fellow Derryman Paul McLoone on vocals.

They went onto release the acclaimed album Get What You Need and have since released further singles and vinyl remasters.

The band is out on an extensive UK tour and headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, August 31.

Tickets cost £27.50 in advance before fees.

For more information, visit https://www.theroadmender.com​