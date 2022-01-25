Derngate to host afternoon concert of choral and orchestral classics

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Royal & Derngate next month as part of its 75th anniversary season.

It will be joined by the Northampton Bach Choir for a concert of choral and orchestral classics including Sir Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace.

Under the baton of conductor Adrian Partington, it will open with Walton’s Portsmouth Point and Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro for String.

Jenkins is one of the most performed living composers, best known for his acclaimed Adiemus songs and The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace.

Soprano soloist Rebecca Bottone and muezzin Naeem Mahmood will join the Northampton Bach Choir for the performance of this piece.

The Armed Man combines the traditional Latin mass text with musical influences from both Western and Eastern traditions, including the Muslim call-to-prayer and texts from Rudyard Kipling to Japanese poet Sankichi Tōge.

Traversing the human side of war, it ranges from serene reflection to the dramatic climax of battle, always retaining the narrative that peace is always better than war.

The concert at the Northampton theatre on Sunday, February 6 begins at 3pm.