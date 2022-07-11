Dave Pearce to play Ibiza Anthems show at Picturedrome

Acclaimed DJ Dave Pearce is bringing his Ibiza Dance Anthems show to The Picturedrome this weekend.
The DJ, who presented Dance Anthems on BBC Radio 1 for a decade, will be playing a set of Ibiza hits featuring a mix of current and classic tunes.
Expect music by the likes of N-Trance, Faithless, The Prodigy, The Chemical Brothers and many more.
Support will be by DJ Phil Ashby.
Out Of Space – Ibiza Anthems is at the Northampton venue on Saturday, July 16. Doors 8pm.
Tickets cost £16.50 and are available in advance via https://www.ents24.com