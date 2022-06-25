Crowds enjoy Ibiza Classics at Franklin’s Gardens

Thousands of dance music fans descended on Franklin’s Gardens on Friday for a night of club classics, led by Pete Tong.

The acclaimed DJ was in town for a rescheduled Ibiza Classics show at the home of the Northampton Saints and was joined by The Symphony Orchestra, led by Jules Buckley.

More than 10,000 fans partied into the night, dancing to some of the best-known dance hits, with DJ Meg Ward opening proceedings ahead of the headliners.

By the time Tong, Buckley and the orchestra arrived, around 50 musicians had amassed on the stage.

The concept for the Ibiza Classics show is fairly straight forward – some of the biggest dance songs from the last couple of decades augmented with a full orchestra.

During the 90 minutes set, fans were treated to songs including Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love) by Spiller, Music Sounds Better With You by Stardust, Galvanise by Chemical Brothers, Killer by Adamski and Red Alert by Basement Jaxx.

Insomnia by Faithless had everyone dancing, arms aloft, while Tong and Buckley brought the night to a close with Candi Station’s You’ve Got The Love.

