Creatives come together for third annual Rhythm & Posey awards

DJ Principal receiving his award. Photo by Oluwaseun Oodebode.

The third Rhythm & Poesy awards took place earlier this month, with accolades handed out to musicians and creatives from across the county

The event, held at The Black Diamond venue in Northampton, began with a ‘red carpet’ walk ahead of a night which included live performances, presentations and emotional tributes.

Eight awards were handed out throughout the course of the evening.

DJ of the Year was won by DJ Principal, Photographer / Videographer of the Year by Mike Musanu, Music Innovator of the Year by Dready Jamz and The Shay Breakthrough Artist of the Year by Banké.

Nerissa and The Vibe speaking after receiving her award. Photo by Oluwaseun Oodebode.

Digital Artist of the Year was won by DC3, Performer of the Year by Nerissa & The Vibe, the Special Recognition Award by Kerrie Cosh and Artist of the Year by Great Adamz.

The Artist of the Year award was decided by a panel of DJs, artists and key music figures within Northampton.

Organiser Kas Aisagbonhi said: “I am grateful to everyone who came out to see what we have been working on for the last few months.

“Our headline sponsors, Kato Enterprises, and all the small businesses that supported us helped make this an unforgettable night.

Banke receiving her award. Photo by Oluwaseun Oodebode.

“My team and I worked incredibly hard and we hope to continue growing, evolving and giving you an even bigger and better experience next year. We are just scratching the surface.”

Throughout the night, there were live performances by Megzz, Freya Rose, Maddox Jones, Banké, Great Adamz, Eden Lole, Titus and Weirdoe who performed the track James – a song about and dedicated to his late brother.

Another emotional moment during the evening was the renaming of the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award to The Shay Breakthrough Artist of the Year, in honour of Oluwaseyi ‘Shay’ Bola-Shadipe, a strong advocate for young creatives who sadly passed away in 2022.

This year’s Rhythm & Posey awards featured an all-female DJ lineup, with DJ Olympia, Ojay the DJ, and DJ CJ and was sponsored by Croydon-based company Kato Enterprises.

Rhythm & Posey co-hosts Kas Aisagbonhi and Blessing Iwo. Photo by Oluwaseun Oodebode.

During the night, there were also gifts handed out by local businesses and sponsors.

It was also attended by Northampton South MP Mike Reader who presented the Artist of the Year Award and Deputy Mayor Cllr Jane Birch.

Co-organizer Nnamdi Okafor added: “It was incredible to see such a diverse mix of winners, nominees, and performers come together under one roof.

“Our vision was to showcase the value of music in Northampton while also highlighting how local businesses can benefit.

“The night was filled with red carpet moments, glam, and celebration, creating a space for couples and friends to dress up and enjoy a night of love, friendship, and great music.”