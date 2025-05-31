Country star Cody Pennington heading to the Roadmender

Cody Pennington is headlining The Roadmender.

Nashville native Cody Pennington is bringing his Country Show Tour to the Roadmender as part of a run of UK dates.

Pennington, who released his latest single Make A Right in May, heads to the Northampton venue on Thursday, June 5.

The musician has gone from military service to selling nearly 60,000 tickets across multiple sell-out tours.

His debut EP Downtown was released in September 2023 and has amassed more than 2.5 million streams across major streaming platforms.

Its title track also topped the iTunes Country Chart.

Tickets cost £23 before fees. For more information about all forthcoming gigs at the Roadmender, visit www.theroadmender.com