Country duo The Shires returning for headline gig

The Shires

Country music duo The Shires are heading back to Northampton to headline Royal & Derngate.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, which comprises of Ben Earle and Crissie Rhodes are currently on an acoustic tour of the UK which heads to the Northampton venue on Saturday, May 24.

Most Popular

Last year, The Shires released an 11-track acoustic album featuring reimagined versions of their biggest hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since breaking through in 2014, their five studio albums have all topped the UK Country charts.

They also achieved three consecutive top three albums on the official UK Albums chart, have clocked up more than 100 million streams and sold-out headline shows across the UK including at the Royal Albert Hall.

The Shires were the first English country act to be signed to a major Nashville label and the first to receive an award from the American Country Music Association.

Tickets cost £37 in advance before fees.

For more information, visit https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk/whats-on/the-shires-2/