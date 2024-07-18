Confessions Of A Traitor, Stormbringer and Continents to headline inaugural Northants Rocks festival next week

Northants Rocks takes place later this month.

The inaugural Northants Rocks festival takes place next week with dozens of acts set to perform across three stages during the three-day event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northants Rocks is being held at Tower Fields next to Kennedys Bar in Finedon from Thursday, July 25 to Sunday July 28.

Its main stage will be headlined by metalcore acts Continents on the opening night and Confessions Of A Traitor on the Saturday and Northants rockers Stormbringer on the Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival has been organised by promoters Skye Bertram James Day and Dan Clapp.

Talking about why they wanted to put on the event, Skye said: “We wanted to bring something bigger and better to the table than what myself and Dan have done previously, having both run weekenders or multiple day events in Metal Mania and Hop Fest.

“This was a new thing we've teamed up together for and in doing so, we’re hoping more than anything to create some awesome memories with everyone.

“It’s been 14 months of stress and serious work behind the scenes from everybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want the people who are coming to enjoy all the hard work and that'll be more than enough for us.”

As the festival approaches, Skye added organising the event had so far gone smoothly.

Adding, “There's naturally a lot of work that has gone on behind the scenes, but we've got it over the line and with just a couple of weeks to go we're eager to get in that field and get things under way.”

Joining Continents on the opening day on the Centurion main stage will be Krysthla, Luna Kiss, The Darkhorse, Löser, Drownd, Syncolima, Martial Dare, The Undaunted and The Fever Kings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, Confessions Of A Traitor will be joined by Imperium, Thrasherwolf, Internal Conflict, Gevaudan, Confyde, Voidwalker, Loki, Medusa Touch and Silence Mutant.

On the final day, Stormbringer will be joined by Recall The Remains, Sig And The Fire Plots, Reckoner, Stereo Skull, Black Hound, Solcura, Bombs For Breakfast, Grunk and Motion.

The Oakley second stage will be headlined by Picture The Scene on the opening night, Nekkrosis on the Saturday and Tribe Of Ghosts on the Sunday. All will be joined by dozens of other acts.

There will also be an acoustic stage with performances across the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the line up, Skye said: “It made sense for ‘year one’ to be the best acts locally and nationally that have grown with us on our ventures previously.

“Looking strictly at the main stage, Stormbringer are probably, if not definitely, the biggest local rock and roll band with a huge entertainment factor to their set.

“Confessions of a traitor have gone a big up and coming band to now having Download and a US tour under their belts.

“I have no doubts that they'll just continue to grow and I can imagine in years to come they'll be an act we hope to bring back again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Which brings me nicely to Continents - a band I've had on years back, it was an opportunity that arose I couldn't help but snatch at to have them come back this way.”

Skye and the team behind Northants Rocks are planning for the festival to become an annual event, taking place on the same weekend each year.

He adds: “We've big competition across the country for this slot but we feel Northamptonshire will be the place to be on that weekend going forward.”

As well as Dan Clapp, Skye said the wider team including Ellie Sayers, Mat Williams and Burd Watkins had all been key in helping put the event together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, despite the festival’s name, was keen to stress the multi-genre nature of the event, explaining, “While this year is a bit heavier than we'd like in places, there are a lot of genres across the whole weekend and we hope to continue to broaden our market with this festival,”.

Weekend tickets for Northants Rocks cost £49.99 for adults or £25 for those between five and 17-years old. Admission for under-fives is free. Parking costs £5.

The gates will open on Thursday, July 25, at 3pm and camping is permitted.

Full details about what can and can’t be brought onto the festival site is available online.

For more information and to book, visit https://grabthetickets.com/events/northants-rocks#buy-tickets.