Compilation album to help raise money for Northampton theatres

Incidental: Music For The Stage is out next month.

A new compilation album of contemporary classical and electronic music will be helping to raise money for Royal & Derngate Theatres.

Incidental: Music For The Stage, has seen the Northampton theatres join up with Atlantic Screen Music for the compilation which will be released next month and features original compositions for theatre inspired by some of the most famous plays and novels.

It will contain original music from stage productions by composers such as White Lies, Anne Dudley, These New Puritans, Rachel Portman, Valgeir Sigurðsson, Isobel Waller-Bridge, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Renell Shaw.

These will feature spoken performances from actors including Judi Dench, Felicity Jones and Stephen Fry.

Together, they will be helping raise money to support the re-opening of the theatres, helping the venue to recover from the impact of the pandemic and to continue to produce their award winning Made in Northampton productions.

The album is available to pre-order now or pre-save on Spotify, Bandcamp, iTunes, Deezer.

Four singles have been released ahead of the compilation’s full release.

Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Shakespeare’s Othello and Tempest Prologue.

Over the past decade, Royal & Derngate’s Artistic Director James Dacre has commissioned 12 of the most influential composers working today to write original music for his stage productions – including Number 1 selling musicians White Lies, Guy Chambers and These New Puritans, Oscar; Grammy award winning film composers Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley; leading opera composer Orlando Gough, British Bhangra pioneer Kuljit Bhamra; ground-breaking classical and electronic composers Isobel Waller-Bridge and Valgeir Sigurðsson; pioneering musicians James Johnston and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and 2020 Ivor Novello Award winner Renell Shaw.

This album features their compositions for the stage accompanied by narration and monologues from the plays and novels which inspired them, directed by Dacre and read by some of the world’s most celebrated stage actors, with accompanying sound design to give a sense of the original staged work.

The full list of actors who appear on the album is Roger Allam, Simon Russell Beale, Bertie Carvel, Sharon D Clarke, Denis Conway, Judi Dench, Simon Dormandy, Charlotte Emmerson, Stephen Fry, Nicholas Gleaves, Iain Glen, David Harewood, John Heffernan, Michael Henry, Douglas Hodge, Felicity Jones, Asif Khan, Anton Lesser, Emma Lowndes, Joseph Marcell, Taz Munya, James Norton, Maxine Peake, Patricia Routledge, Amanda Seyfried, Lesley Sharp, Jamie Sives, Giles Terera, Joseph Timms, Indira Varma, Jessica Walker, Sophie Ward, Finty Williams and Nicholas Woodeson.

The album was directed by James Dacre, creatively produced by Jim Barne, produced by Rupert Hollier (Filmtrax), James Vella (Phantom Limb) and Rosie Townshend (Royal & Derngate).

Sound Design was by David Gregory, Adrienne Quartly and Claire Windsor.

The mastering engineer was by Dietrich Schoenemann.

Leading contemporary artist Rhona Bitner created artwork for the album cover with graphic design by Rebecca Pitt, animation design by Phil Bearman and website design by Jono Renton.

Incidental: Music For The Stage is released on Friday, September24.

It can be pre-saved ahead of its release and physical copies are available via