Collectors get ready for second Record Store Day ‘drop’ of limited vinyl

Record collectors queuing outside of Spun Out in Gold Street last month for the first 'drop' of limited edition vinyl.

Record Store Day 2021 returns with its second ‘drop’ of limited edition vinyl records this weekend.

As usual, both Spun Out in Gold Street and Vinyl Underground in Abington Street will be stocking a selection of the official releases.

Both stores will be expecting lengthy queues ahead of opening at 8am on Saturday, July 17.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a change to recent years, Vinyl Underground will be selling from the front of the Watts store in Abington Street, not the rear.

From 11am until 4pm there will also be a record fair at The Black Prince in Abington Square featuring Spinadisc records and other sellers from across the region.

Tragic will be playing an in-store gig at Spun Out at 1pm.

Stores will be able to list remaining stock online from 6pm.