Cluedo 2 review - Murder most fun in comedy whodunnit on Northampton stage

'It’s a delight to say that everyone is excellent': The cast of Cluedo 2

Steve Mills reviews Cluedo 2 at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton

Mayhem and murder abound in equal measure in the follow up to last year’s tour of Cluedo.

Set in the late ‘60s, fading musician Rick Black has bought together a set of strangers to hear his latest musical masterpiece. It’s anything but a joy for the ears, but is that enough for someone to murder him?

As in all murder mysteries featuring an ensemble cast, everyone has to be on top of their game and it’s a delight to say that everyone is excellent. For me, particularly good is Dawn Buckland’s Mrs White with the just right blend of mania and mirth.

A murder mystery is also only as good as its plot. The script by esteemed comedy writers Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran (Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart) is rather brilliant. Throughout the interval, an incredibly engaged audience around kept discussing the theories for whodunnit. I didn’t hear a correct answer from those nearby.

There’s also plenty of really good jokes throughout.

The set as well by David Farley manages to recreate the feeling of the famous board game but also the revolving and ever changing set also gave rise for plenty of other good gags.

The end, without spoiling anything, might have been a little frenetic for some but that’s the only criticism I can level at the show.

I was very struck during the publicity for David’s Mitchell recent series Ludwig that he described the show as “fun murder”. And that’s a description that can definitely be applied to this show. It was ridiculous but in the best possible way.

Until Saturday November 30. Call 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk to book.