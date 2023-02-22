Classic Ibiza ‘festival experience’ coming to Northampton’s Delapré Abbey this summer

A classic Ibiza event is coming to Northampton’s Delapré Abbey this summer.

The “festival experience” concert will take place on Saturday July 8.

Organisers say there will be a 32 piece live orchestra “playing some of the biggest dance anthems of the last 30 years”. They also say the event will offer a “festival experience” with DJs, live mingling entertainers, festival fashion, glitter makeup stalls, bars and street food vendors.

A classic Ibiza event is coming to Northampton later this year. Photo: Summertime Live.

Gates and bars will open at 2pm, with DJs playing, before special guests performers (to be confirmed) start at 4pm. The classic Ibiza Sundowner set starts at 7.30pm followed by a DJ set with Goldierocks at 8.30pm. The classic Ibiza anthems set begins at 9pm and the event is due to end at 10.30pm.

Standard tickets cost £29.50, or £25 on early bird, and garden tickets, which includes an area with a premium bar and “posh loos”, cost £65 or £55 on early bird.

