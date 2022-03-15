Christmas classic film Love Actually screened with soundtrack played by live full orchestra - all UK tour venues and dates

Hugh Grant and Martine McCutcheon get a fairytale ending in Love Actually

Love Actually In Concert is becoming an annual festive tradition for many, having garnered sold-out audiences in previous years.

The 2022 tour will begin at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, before calling at Bournemouth, Cardiff, Bath, Glasgow, Sheffield, Edinburgh, York, the London Eventim Apollo, Hull, Nottingham, and Birmingham before its finale in Manchester.

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate, yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.

Tickets available from: TicketmasterTour Dates:

Monday 28th November Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Tuesday 29th November Bournemouth International Centre

Thursday 1st December Cardiff St David’s Hall

Friday 2nd December Bath Forum

Sunday 4th December Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 6th December Sheffield City Hall

Wednesday 7th December Edinburgh Usher Hall

Thursday 8th December York Barbican

Saturday 10th December London Eventim Apollo

Sunday 11th December Hull Bonus Arena

Monday 12th December Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Tuesday 13th December Birmingham Symphony Hall