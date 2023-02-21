News you can trust since 1931
Chris Moyles to play summer gig at Northampton’s County Ground as part of his 90s Hangover tour

From Oasis, to Spice Girls…

By Carly Odell
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 11:48am

A former BBC Radio 1 DJ will play a summertime gig in Northampton as he brings his tour to the County Ground.

Chris Moyles, who works for Radio X, has been known for his love of 90s music throughout his career.

The tour - called 90s Hangover - will kick off in the former I’m A Celebrity contestant’s hometown Leeds before heading to Northampton on Friday May 19, and then Marlow, Lincoln, Sheffield and Cornwall.

Chris Moyles will bring his tour to Northampton in summer 2023.
    Tour promoters said: “Playing hit after hit on The Chris Moyles Show on Radio X he's now taking his DJ show on a nationwide tour.

    “Over six dates with more to be announced, Chris Moyles' 90s Hangover will get people re-living the 90s, with a DJ set encompassing the best tracks from one of the most iconic eras of music.

    “Whether it’s belting your heart out to Oasis’ Wonderwall, or living in your Spice Girls era, there will be something for everyone.”

    Tickets are already on sale. Visit the County Ground website to find out more.

