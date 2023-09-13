Chris Jericho to bring Fozzy band to Roadmender in Northampton next year

Fozzy are headlining the Roadmedner next year.

Fozzy will headline the Roadmender in Northampton next year as part of a 10-date UK tour.

Fronted by former WWE, WCW and AEW wrestler Chris Jericho, the band played at Wembley Stadium last month at the venue’s AEW All In wrestling event and also headlined London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jericho said: “The UK has always been the second home for Fozzy and we always look forward to rockin’ with all of you.

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Spotlight tour is our biggest UK tour ever and we are stoked to bring the Fozzy party to your shores with new songs, a new show and the same Fozzy intensity and fun factor that you’ve come to demand and expect from us.”

Most Popular

Joining Jericho in Fozzy are guitarists Rich Ward and Billy Grey, drummer Grant Brooks and bassist PF Farley.

Having paid their dues with endless touring of their earlier albums, sharing the stage with the likes of Metallica, KISS and Iron Maiden, it was the release of seventh LP Judas that elevated Fozzy into the rarified group of acts to cross over from the rock and metal world into mainstream consciousness. The title track from the album has been streamed more than 65 million times on Spotify alone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their latest album Boombox was released in May and new single Spotlight is out next month.

Fans can expect an explosive performance of groovy, sweaty, hook-laden rock’n’roll.

They headline the Northampton venue on the final date of their UK tour on Monday, February 26.

Support is by The Hot Damn and Pistols At Dawn.

Tickets cost £20 before fees and go on sale on Thursday, September 14, at 10am.

VIP meet and greet packages are also available and cost £250 before fees.