Celebrate 15 years of The Core with breathtaking sculpture and performances galore

The Gaia art installation

The Core at Corby Cube will mark its 15th anniversary in September with an array of performances – all under a remarkable model of planet earth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Building on the success of 2020’s Museum of the Moon, the theatre will be transformed once again, this time with Gaia by Luke Jerram, a seven-metre installation of the planet, suspended high above the auditorium.

From Wednesday 10 to Sunday 21 September, audiences are invited to experience the magic of live performances, creative workshops, and special events unfolding beneath the sculpture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The celebration launches with Earth Music, an orchestral concert performed by six-piece international ensemble OneOrchestra.

The Adventure Of Peregrine the Penguin is among the treats in stor

Britain’s Got Talent 2024 finalists Northants Sings Out (NSO) bring an immersive, light-filled performance fusing gospel, pop, cinematic soundscapes and classical sounds, plus a capella moments. The concert is designed especially for Corby.

Then it’s time to party with GAIA After Dark, co-presented with NSO, inviting audiences to keep the energy going long into the night.

Peregrine the Penguin also makes a welcome return to The Core, taking audiences on a journey out of the zoo gates, and around the world on a journey to find his way home. This interactive, multi-sensory adventure is designed for all ages, especially those with SEND and families with children aged 18 months to 7 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a virtual reality experience, Space Descent, narrated by astronaut Tim Peake, gives the public a unique opportunity to experience the 360-degree 3D view from inside a Soyuz spacecraft as it makes the dangerous 400 km journey back to Earth from the International Space Station.

Made With Many will be holding their Family Arts Festival alongside Gaia on Saturday September 20.

The full festival schedule is to be announced.

Joe Flavin, director of The Core, said: “We are pinching ourselves to believe that The Core at Corby Cube has now been serving the people of Corby and North Northants for 15 brilliant years. Over 700,000 people have come through the doors of the theatre or engaged in a creative activity in their schools, workplaces, streets and cafes. We are thrilled to bring brilliant art to our community every day and are excited for the birthday celebrations ahead.”

Alongside this, a full schedule of opening hours to experience Gaia is now available on The Core’s website, with some bookable slots available.

Visit www.thecorecorby.com/GAIA for the latest information on events taking place, with more announcements to be made in the coming months.