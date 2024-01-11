The annual motorsport event returns to the Northamptonshire circuit in August this year and tickets are on sale now.

Pop-punk trio Busted, ‘Murder on The Dancefloor’ singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor and singer songwriter and TV personality Olly Murs will all be performing at the Silverstone Festival this summer.

The Silverstone Festival, formerly known as the Silverstone Classic, combines the best in historic motorsport racing with other off track entertainment.

It returns from Friday, August 23 to Sunday, August 25, and tickets are on sale now.

Sophie Elllis-Bextor will headline the opening night, with Busted performing on the Saturday following Olly Murs on the Sunday.

The Friday night headliner Elllis-Bextor rose to prominence in the late 1990s as part of the band, Theaudience.

However, it was her chart-topping collaboration with DJ Spiller on Groovejet (If This Aint’ Love) and tracks from her debut album including Take Me Home and Murder On The Dancefloor which propelled her to wider fame. Her seventh album, Hana, was released last year.

Pop-punk trio Busted formed at the turn of the century, releasing chart topping multi-platinum albums and selling millions of records across the world.

The trio of James Bourne, Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson are best known for hits including Year 3000, Air Hostess and What I Go To School For. After disbanding in 2005, the band reformed in 2015.

Sunday headliner Olly Murs rose to fame on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009, with six of his seven albums achieving platinum sale status.

He has previously topped the singles chart with tracks including Please Don't Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me Tonight and Troublemaker.

Silverstone Festival event director, Nick Wigley said: “While we have widened the festival’s overall appeal to include more great entertainment for fun-seeking families over the end of summer bank holiday weekend, it’s the incredible sights and sounds of the historic racing which remain the event’s heartbeat.

“And, spanning almost a century, this year’s line-up not only will be relished by existing enthusiasts but also will win over many new race fans.”

Many of the event’s 20-races will feature more than 50 cars on the grid.

The birthplace of the Formula One World Championship, the Silverstone Festival will provide a way to celebrate the track’s history with this year’s event also including double-header showdowns for both the HGPCA Pre ’66 Grand Prix Cars and Masters Racing Legends for iconic F1 cars from the DFV era between 1966 and 1985.

There will also be car club parades and special track demonstrations as well as other activities and interactive entertainment across all three days including the event’s Foodie Fest with chef demos and tasting tent masterclasses, high energy stunt shows and a host of funfair rides.

Three-day general admission weekend tickets cost from £140. General admission day tickets are available from £65.

‘Music Entry’ only tickets are available from £25 and permit access to the site from 4pm.

Full details are available at https://www.silverstone.co.uk/events/silverstone-festival

The provisional race card for the 2024 Silverstone Festival is as follows:

• Historic Formula Junior*

• The Adrian Flux Trophy for the MRL Historic Touring Car Challenge

• F2 Classic InterSeries*

• Royal Automobile Club Tourist Trophy

• F3 Classic InterSeries*

• Royal Automobile Club Woodcote Trophy & Stirling Moss Trophy

• Masters Racing Legends (Formula One '66-'85)*

• Masters GT Trophy

• Masters Endurance Legends*

• International Trophy for Classic GT Cars (Pre '66)

• HGPCA Pre '66 Grand Prix Cars*

• Transatlantic Trophy For Pre '66 Touring Cars

• Masters Sports Car Legends

• Pre War Sports Cars