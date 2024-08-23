Busted, Olly Murs and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to play Silverstone gigs this weekend

David Jackson
By David Jackson
Published 14th Aug 2024, 14:41 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 09:33 BST
Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Busted and Olly Murrs will headline The Silverstone Festival this weekend.

​The event combines three nights of live music, motorsport and non-stop family entertainment at the Northamptonshire circuit.

Other acts performing include Nath Brooks, Shola Ama, Cassa Jackson, Somebody’s Child, ADMT and Furnace & The Fundamentals.

General admission three day adults tickets cost from £150. Day tickets are available from £25. Admission for under 16s is free. Visit https://www.silverstone.co.uk

