Brookfield, Wild and Tavener bring joint tour to The Black Prince
Since winning Acoustic Magazine’s Singer / Songwriter of the year in 2010, Brookfield has spent 15 years on the road, building a strong and loyal following all over the UK, and beyond.
He has released nine studio albums, the latest of which Morning Walking Club, was released in 2023 and topped the UK’s official Folk Album Charts.
Viral sensation Thomas Benjamin Wild Esq. has been delivering his own brand of singalong, musical humour since 2016.
The video for his sweary anthem I’ve No More F**** To Give has been viewed more than 19 million times on YouTube alone.
His latest album Carry On While The World Burns was released last winter.
Making up the line up, Chris Tavener is a theatrical musician with an acerbic wit who writes lyrics from the perspective of flawed characters that he draws from 21st century life.
He’s won acclaim from the likes of BBC 6 Music and shared the stage with the likes of Super Hans, Tony Hadley and Peter Hook.
The trio play The Black Prince in Northampton on Friday, June 13. Tickets cost £16 in advance before fees. For more information visit https://www.theblackprincenn.com
