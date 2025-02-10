'British Queen of Blues' Elkie Brooks to bring Long Farewell Tour to Royal & Derngate

​The ‘British Queen of Blues’ Elkie Brooks heads to Northampton next week as part of her Long Farewell Tour.

    The tour will be a celebration of Brooks’ illustrious, award-winning, six decades in music.

    She will be performing some of her biggest hits on this tour with her live band including Pearl's A Singer, Lilac Wine, Fool (If You Think It's Over), and No More The Fool.

    In November, the acclaimed singer-songwriter released her first live album in almost two decades.

    Live And Acoustic was recorded in 2021 at one of her favourite venues, the Landmark Theatre in North Devon.

    She performed this one-off acoustic concert accompanied by pianist Tom Kincaid and saxophonist Mike Smith.

    As well as featuring a selection of her favourite songs from her hit-packed back catalogue, Elkie also covered tracks by artists including Prince and Bob Dylan.

    Elkie Brooks headlines Royal & Derngate on Friday, February 21. Doors open at 7.30pm.

    Tickets cost £42 before fees via https://www.royalandderngate.co.uk

