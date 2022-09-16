Britain’s Got Talent’s Born to Perform working with Northampton pub on September social event

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Born to Perform are collaborating with a Northampton pub on a social night for adults with disabilities.

The dance school is teaming up with The Wedgwood in Abington Street on September 29 for the event, which has been long in the works.

Sarah Bush, a member of The Wedgwood’s front of house team, said: “We are so excited to be working with Born to Perform, and we hope it will be the first of many events like this that we collaborate on.

Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists Born to Perform are collaborating with Northampton pub The Wedgwood on a social night for adults with disabilities. Photo: ITV.

“We hope it will be an accessible event where disabled adults can have a great time, let their hair down, and feel safe.”

There will be a DJ, games, mocktails, karaoke, and “all round good vibes” for attendees to enjoy.

The collaboration was first mentioned at the Northampton carnival, when The Wedgwood’s former chef approached Born to Perform.

Sarah picked up where he left off and it has taken a lot of planning and preparation.

The event will be from 5pm until 10pm at The Wedgwood on September 29. It is priced at £2 per person and carers can attend free of charge.

All of Born to Perform’s Britain’s Got Talent team will be attending, and some of their staff members too – and they hope lots of people will be able to make it.

There are hopes this social evening will happen monthly, and The Wedgwood is treating it as a launch rather than a one-off – as long as it is a success.

