Bristol hip-hop trio The Scribes to headline Lay It Down at The Lab

The Scribes.

Award winning Bristol hip-hop act The Scribes are returning to Northampton this weekend to headline Lay It Down at The Lab.

The Scribes mixture of beatboxing, off the cuff freestyling, crowd participation and genre-spanning music has seen the trio become festival favourites across the UK.

In recent years, they’ve played at the likes of Glastonbury, WOMAD, Isle Of Wight, Boomtown, Latitude, Shambala and Wireless.

The Scribes have previously won both the Exposure Music Award's Best UK Urban Act and the EatMusic Radio Award's Best Live Act awards as well as receiving airplay across the local and national BBC network.

Their latest single ‘X1 to Netanya’ was released in 2023 and followed 2022’s EP, ‘Totem Trilogy Part 2’ which was produced by Vince Beats.

The Scribes’ extensive touring has seem them perform and collaborate with the likes of Macklemore, MF Doom, Wu Tang Clan and Sugarhill Gang.

Joining The Scribes at the Charles Street venue on Saturday, April 19, as part of Lay It Down’s monthly showcase will be Leo, Har-Q, Hxmrz, Riice, Vicktor Spice, Dylsmc, Less Bait, Oddsocks, Ollie Woodz, Henny Hurtz, R3ezy, Franq, T1ch and Redd2.

Tickets cost £6 on the door for venue members or £7 for non-members.

For more information, visit https://www.quillequipped.com