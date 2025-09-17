Breaking the Code review - Exploration of Alan Turing's life raises big questions on Northampton stage

'Fizzing with restrained excitement': Mark Edel-Hunt as Alan Turing (photo: Manuel Harlan)

Steve Mills reviews Breaking the Code, by Hugh Whitemore and directed by Jesse Jones, at the Royal & Derngate, Northampton

One might know a little of Alan Turing’s work in helping to crack the Enigma code which ultimately helped the Allies in their efforts fighting the Second World War.

But this biographical piece, while it does take in some of the work at Bletchley Park, focuses on the incident which led to both his unjust prosecution and unfortunately the end of his life.

Indeed, it’s his confession after attempting to report a burglary that proves to be his undoing.

There are some truly outstanding performances in the show. Mark Edel-Hunt is fantastic as Turing. He’s initially quiet, a little reserved and his stammer is prominent. But when he starts talking about the subjects that fascinate him, he comes alive. Fizzing with restrained excitement, it’s an utter joy to watch. It’s also admirable how Edel-Hunt delivers a terrific volume of scientific and mathematical terminology with what looks like effortless ease and at no point do you find yourself questioning it.

This is also a play where there is not a great deal of action, as it is mostly people talking to each other. And for this to work, and not drag, it really does need good performers. The entire cast is excellent, and richly deserved the standing ovation they received at the end.

If I did have a small point to make, the story does make a jump to several different parts of his life and it does take a moment or two to work out which part of his life he is supposed to be talking about.

But this is a show that still has plenty to say despite its historical setting. Whether it is his work that led to technology we take for granted or how we treat LGBTQ+ people, this is a thought provoking piece and addresses many questions that we are still searching for answers to today.

Until Saturday September 27. See www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811 to book.