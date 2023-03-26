Boy George & Culture Club to support Rod Stewart at Northampton summer show

Boy George & Culture Club will be joining Rod Stewart at Northampton this summer.

Boy George & Culture Club will join Rod Stewart as special guests for his forthcoming summer UK shows which includes a headline gig at the cinch Stadium in Northampton.

Both acts will play at the home of Northampton Saints on Wednesday, June 28, as part of a seven-date tour.

Boy George said: “I'm a massive Rod Stewart fan. I have been since I was a teenager.

“I love his voice and he's always been very charming to me.

“In 1974 when I was 13 years old, I bunked in for free to see Rod Stewart and The Faces at Lewisham Odeon, so I love that I am now able to support him on tour.”

Rod’s 2023 shows, which are part of his Global Hits Tour, are set to be filled with show-stopping classics and fan favourites from across his career.

Lauded as the finest singer of his generation, Stewart has written songs which have turned into modern standards and earned countless of the industry’s highest awards which include two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the ASCAP Founders Award for song writing.

In 2016 he officially became ‘Sir Rod Stewart’ after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.

Talking about heading out on tour with Culture Club, he said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be sharing the stage with my dear old friend Boy George, let's misbehave.”

Boy George and Culture Club started 2023 with three Las Vegas dates marking the 40th anniversary of the release of their biggest album Colour By Numbers.

The event was live streamed worldwide and shown in more than 100 cinemas in the UK and Ireland.

As well as music, Boy George has been creating art, with a piece of his visual artwork entitled ‘When Things Get Dark Look For The Light Switch’, selling as part of the #ArtForHeroescampaign, where donations exceeded £1millon for the UK’s NHS heroes during the coronavirus pandemic.

He continues to work on his music, following the release of solo album This Is What I Dub, Vol.1 in 2020 and Cool Karaoke, Vol.1 in 2021.

Tickets are available via https://bio.to/RodStewartUKTour and cost £95.20 before fees.

VIP tickets are also available from £190.