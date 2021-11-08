Bonfire Night: Fireworks at The Racecourse in Northampton 2021 IN PICTURES

Northampton Town Council's annual firework display took place on Saturday, November 6 and we sent out our photographer to snap some unforgettable pictures.

The event took place at The Racecourse in Northampton with a funfair, children's entertainment and food stalls beginning at 4.30pm before the highly anticipated fireworks display at 6pm.

As if the explosions of colour were not enough to take the breath away from spectators, there were also fire performers that saw experienced stunts people dance, breathe and eat fire.

Take a look at the pictures taken from The Racecourse on Bonfire Night:

1. Northampton Town Council's Firework Display at The Racecourse in Northampton on Saturday, November 6 2021. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Northampton Town Council's Firework Display at The Racecourse in Northampton on Saturday, November 6 2021. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town Council's Firework Display at The Racecourse in Northampton on Saturday, November 6 2021. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Northampton Town Council's Firework Display at The Racecourse in Northampton on Saturday, November 6 2021. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales